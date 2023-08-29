“This is ridiculous:” Residents at Plymouth apartment complex frustrated with moldy living conditions

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) -For mothers Lakesheam Sanders and Emani James, keeping their kids out of rooms with mold is a constant battle while living at Woodview Apartments in Plymouth.

“Living somewhere for almost a year plus, where you literally have to be cluttered in one room,” Sanders said. “My youngest son is one month old, it’s worse now.”

“Somebody come in and break down these walls to see what’s behind them, instead of just painting over them,” James said. “I just want something to be done.”

Both women say mold is growing in each of their son’s rooms.

Sanders has lived at the apartment complex since the spring of 2022 but says the mold has been recurring, affecting the health of her one-year-old son.

“This is my first time living on my own, I don’t know what to do,” Sanders said. “As my son got older, I had to keep taking him to the hospital and they told me it’s environmental sickness.”

Sanders recently had her second son about a month ago and fears he may become sickly as well.

Her sister-in-law James, has a newborn son of her own who’s room has fuzzy mold.

“It was on his clothes, brand new onesies, and socks,” James said. “I’m just like woah, are you serious?”

The young mothers say they’ve told the property manager at the apartment complex about the mold issues, but feel that their concerns weren’t taken seriously.

“I asked her, what am I going to do about this mold? She told me it wouldn’t hurt to wipe it off,” James said. “What’s that going to do?”

Both women say mainly low-income residents live at the apartment complex, but they say that shouldn’t mean poor living conditions.

“They can’t afford anywhere else so they’re going to live there and deal with it,” Sanders said. “I’ll live in a hotel before I continue to let my kids live in this filth.”

WITN’s Jaylen Holloway called the property manager’s office multiple times before going to the complex Monday and even left a voicemail. He never got a response from anyone.

Sanders and James say they and several others are currently working on a petition for the landlord.

