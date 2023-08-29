Stein says emergency declaration activates price gouging laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced today that along with Governor Cooper’s declared statewide state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia this week, the state’s price gouging laws are also in effect.

“Hurricane Idalia is coming – please be prepared, and remember that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Most businesses do right by their customers, but if you see price gouging, report it to my office at ncdoj.gov/pricegouging. I will do everything in my power to hold any bad actor accountable.”

According to Stein, North Carolina’s law against price gouging, or charging too much in times of a crisis, goes into effect when the governor or the legislature declares a state of emergency, which the governor has done ahead of this week’s anticipated storm.

Stein’s office said that while some businesses and industries that are heavily impacted by the storm may have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions.

Stein’s office also said that businesses cannot, however, unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.

If you see or experience what you believe is price gouging during the declared state of emergency, Stein’s office encourages you to report it by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.