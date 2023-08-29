Sports Spotlight: Washington tackling machine Davis taking lead role following injury

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Pam Pack football has seen some big changes this offseason with a new coaching staff. But one thing which has been consistent is junior linebacker Gabe Davis.

He is a tackling machine and we feature him in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I’ve been a varsity starter ever since my freshman year,” says Washington junior Gabe Davis, “I got pulled up my first year cause they were down on linebackers and I showed up and played. So, I kept a spot.”

Washington junior Gabe Davis is a multisport athlete for the Pam Pack. Linebacker in the fall...

“I love it, that’s my favorite part is blitzing,” says Davis, “I love going through the hole and just breaking stuff.”

...and wrestler in the winter season.

“It really helps with getting low and being really explosive,” says Davis.

“I always believe wrestling and football they teach you things in life that just in my opinion are different than any other sport,” says Washington head coach Matt Taylor.

One of the better wrestlers at 197 pounds in the area, Gabe suffered a knee injury that cost him a shot at the state tournament last year. But it has made him stronger.

“You can get down on yourself easy when that happens,” says Davis, “But you just got to stay consistent and determined that you will become better and continue pushing.”

Davis led not only the Pam Pack, but the conference, in tackles last season.

“I averaged quite a bit. I had a great season,” says Davis, “Hopefully I can translate it to this year.”

Even with a new coaching staff Davis is looking to contribute his part.

“Looked at me in the eyes and said glad you are here coach we are excited to have you. You just know you are going to get a worker out of me and that’s exactly what I have gotten out of him,” says Taylor, “He’s worked really hard in the weight room and he’s our leader as a junior in a lot of ways.”

He wants to go over 100 tackles this fall after he averaged about 15 tackles per game last year.

“Our schemes have changed up a little bit and I think it is working to our favor,” says Davis, “It is a little more aggressive up front and in the box.”

And help build the Pack back up to an annual force in the East.

“The whole hometown is out here every Friday cheering everybody on,” says Davis, “Win or lose they are going to be out here supporting and I just love that about Washington.”

