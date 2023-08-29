Advertise With Us
Onslow County deputies investigating homicide

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are investigating a homicide that happened late Monday night.

Just before midnight, deputies say they got a call about a man lying in a ditch on Pony Farm Road, near Highway 53. They said the man appeared to have been shot.

Christopher McKinnon was shot multiple times with witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near the road in the direction where the man’s body was discovered.

An autopsy is being done to determine the exact cause of the 36-year-old man’s death.

Anyone with information on the homicide should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

