OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina officials say a man has died after jumping from a moving car.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman driver were arguing when the man opened the passenger door and jumped from the vehicle.
Deputies say 20-year-old Brian Castaneda later died from his injuries.
It happened Saturday night in the 2100 block of Arrington Bridge Road.
Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the man’s death.
The investigation is ongoing and the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
