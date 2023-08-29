OFFICIALS: Man dies after jumping from moving car in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina officials say a man has died after jumping from a moving car.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman driver were arguing when the man opened the passenger door and jumped from the vehicle.

Deputies say 20-year-old Brian Castaneda later died from his injuries.

It happened Saturday night in the 2100 block of Arrington Bridge Road.

Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the man’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.