Ocracoke Seafood Festival is still a go despite tropical systems

Ocracoke Island
Ocracoke Island(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers say that the Ocracoke Seafood Festival Health Center Benefit scheduled for this weekend is still happening despite the area being threatened by two tropical systems in the days before.

Organizers released a statement on Tuesday saying “EVERYBODY GET READY!! IT’S STILL ON!!”

According to organizers, the benefit is being held at Berkley Barn on Saturday, September 2nd with all proceeds going to Ocracoke Health Center.

Organizers say the festival begins at 4:00 pm with a silent auction and food followed by a live auction and entertainment from The Ocracoke Rockers and The Ray McAllister Band.

