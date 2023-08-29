Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Franklin impacts beaches today; Idalia’s impacts coming Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stalled front across Eastern NC will continue to serve as a lifting mechanism for additional showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances through Wednesday will be isolated to widely scattered across the region. The beneficial rain will help to ease the drought conditions across the east in the short term. However, the rain may soon pose a flooding concern near the end of the week as we start to experience effects associated with Tropical Storm Idalia.

Franklin and Idalia will be the primary focus will be Tuesday and Thursday. Both days will be First Alert Weather Days due to Tropical Storm with Franklin’s coastal impacts coming Tuesday and Idalia’s impacts targeting Wednesday night into Thursday. Click on the tropics link below for details on the timing and impacts from both storms.

As we get closer to the Labor Day weekend, rain showers move out and we are left with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as daytime highs approach the mid to upper 80′s.

TROPICS : For the latest on the Franklin and Idalia, CLICK HERE!

