Jacksonville police increasing patrols for ‘Booze it & Lose it’ until Sept. 10

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ahead of a busy holiday season, one police department in the East is increasing patrols for impaired drivers.

The Jacksonville Police Department has announced they will be increasing patrols for impaired drivers until September 10th. This is in collaboration with the North Carolina “Booze it & Lose it” campaign.

According to the Division of Motor Vehicles, North Carolina has averaged more than one alcohol-related vehicle fatality each day between 2017 and 2022. Out of the 462 alcohol-related fatalities last year, 16 of those were during the Labor Day period.

Jacksonville police will patrol through September 10th to minimize any fatalities.

The Jacksonville police suggests the following tips to ensure that you remain safe on the roads:

Plan ahead of events for a designated, non-drinking driver who can get everyone home safely.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you have been drinking.

Download apps like Uber/Lyft or keep a taxicab company telephone number in your wallet or programmed in your phone so you can call for a ride home. (Ensure your phone is sufficiently charged).

Take car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

Hosting a gathering? Ask your guests to plan ahead and designate a sober driver before they arrive or offer alcohol-free beverages. The responsibility of a safe party lies with the host.

Always drive defensively, being alert for other drivers.

Avoid driving late at night and into the early morning hours when more alcohol-related incidents are likely to occur.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911. We all have a shared responsibility in ensuring our roadways remain safe.

Always wear your seatbelt- it is your best defense against impaired drivers.

