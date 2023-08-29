Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the severe weather expected to be brought by Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring several hazards like flooding from heavy rain to the Tar Heel state tomorrow and Thursday.

This motion kickstarts the state’s emergency operations plan, waives transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services, helps first responders, assists the agriculture industry to prepare in advance for inclement weather, and protects consumers from price gouging.

According to WITN’s First Alert Weather Team, flash flooding is the main threat from Hurricane Idalia. However, isolated power outages or trees down are possible too. Of course, all this depends on the track. If the track moves north or south, impacts could grow or shrink.

Any rain between now and Wednesday afternoon won’t be associated with a tropical system, but it’s important to track because the more rain we see now, the more rain later this week could lead to flash flooding.

Duplin County and parts of Pitt County have already seen several inches; heavy rain and windy conditions increased late Wednesday night from 8 P.M. to midnight.

As far as impacts from Idalia, WITN’s meteorologists are expecting up to 6″ along the coast from Surf City to Hatteras.

Spots inland could see 2-4 inches and it’s expected that Eastern Carolina sees a sharp drop-off as you head further to I-95 or north to the state line. Sustained winds could reach 20-30 mph inland and 30-40 mph with gusts near 50 mph along the coast.

