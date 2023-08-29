Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Gov. Cooper invests $1 million for school bus driver shortage

The governor made the announcement this morning in Charlotte.
The governor made the announcement this morning in Charlotte.(WCNC/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced today that he will be allocating $1 million to the Division of Motor Vehicles as an investment for the school bus shortage crisis.

The shortage has caused problems for families and impacts the student’s learning.

Cooper continued that he would empower the DMV to expand their training capacity with seven temporary trainers for each DOT region and two dedicated training buses. The governor’s aim is to fix the slow training process with more trainers available.

The money is coming from federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools funds.

His investment will also go towards a $3,000 retention bonus for current bus drivers. This is to recognize their dedication and enhancing training capabilities.

“North Carolina desperately needs more school bus drivers and the way to get them is to pay them more and train them faster,” said Governor Cooper. “If Legislative Republicans would do their jobs and pass a strong public education budget now, we could better attack this challenge. Until then these funds are important to help get our children to and from school reliably and safely.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida; Franklin passing by the OBX
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

The man's body was found just before midnight.
Onslow County deputies investigating homicide
Tailei Qi
UNC murder suspect makes brief court apperance
A rare leatherback turtle is seen on Ocracoke Island.
Rare Leatherback sea turtles hatch on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Montrell Pitt
Arrest made in Rocky Mount bank robbery