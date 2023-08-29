Gov. Cooper invests $1 million for school bus driver shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced today that he will be allocating $1 million to the Division of Motor Vehicles as an investment for the school bus shortage crisis.

The shortage has caused problems for families and impacts the student’s learning.

Cooper continued that he would empower the DMV to expand their training capacity with seven temporary trainers for each DOT region and two dedicated training buses. The governor’s aim is to fix the slow training process with more trainers available.

The money is coming from federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools funds.

His investment will also go towards a $3,000 retention bonus for current bus drivers. This is to recognize their dedication and enhancing training capabilities.

“North Carolina desperately needs more school bus drivers and the way to get them is to pay them more and train them faster,” said Governor Cooper. “If Legislative Republicans would do their jobs and pass a strong public education budget now, we could better attack this challenge. Until then these funds are important to help get our children to and from school reliably and safely.”

