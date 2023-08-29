Advertise With Us
Getting “personal” with student safety

How STDs are on the rise in North Carolina.
Wellness center serving students and employees.
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The fall semester is underway and college students are already busy with new classes and new friendships. But with sexually transmitted diseases on the rise across North Carolina, it is important these relationships are explored safely.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), STD cases have jumped 133% in the past three years. It is important students know what preventative actions they can take to protect themselves and what information they can use to stay educated.

“I guess just being open, I feel like there is such a rap around and stigma towards that thing but I feel like now you should just be open and honest with people. If there is something going on with you, don’t feel like you can’t tell other people,” ECU student, Elizabeth Jordan said.

According to North Carolina’s Quarterly Report for 2023, there have been over 32,000 cases. This puts North Carolina in the top 10 list of states with the highest STD rates. But the decision to use protection does not come down to just preventing STDs.

“I also think that STD awareness plays into birth control, safe sex, and awareness between all that and making sure that people are using prevention and staying safe,” ECU student Kayleigh Beach said.

The NCDHHS recommends not just students, but anyone to go to their local health department to receive confidential testing and treatment. ECU students can also head to the Health and Well-Being Hub located in the student center for extra information and preventative items. The Hub is open Monday through Saturday.

