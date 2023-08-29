Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Game week for ECU football as they prepare to face 2nd ranked Michigan

ECU vs #2 Michigan this Saturday at Noon
Mike Houston ECU Football Head Coach
Mike Houston ECU Football Head Coach(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football game week for East Carolina University! It’s the biggest test they have faced, maybe in program history, as they head to Michigan to meet the second ranked Wolverines on Saturday. Pirates Head Coach Mike Houston spoke about the huge challenge at hand.

“Most experts will tell you on paper that Michigan is the most talented team in the country this year. They return a lot of experience from a College Football Playoff team over the last two years. They’ve done a great job building a tremendous program,” says Houston, “We’re very excited about our group. Really solid end to last week. So felt really good coming out of last week.”

The big game at the “Big House” is this Saturday at Noon. We will have coverage throughout the week and will be in Ann Arbor to cover the game. We will bring you pregame updates from Michigan on Friday and post game updates on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 2 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Idalia now cat. 2; Franklin slowly degrading
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Former ECU running back Mitchell makes Baltimore Ravens initial roster, NFL Cut Day updates
Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Washington junior linebacker Gabe Davis
Sports Spotlight: Washington tackling machine Davis taking lead role following injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Panthers fall to Lions in preseason finale
Maeve English Conley product named captain for ECU Soccer
DH Conley product Maeve English named captain for ECU Soccer