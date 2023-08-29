Game week for ECU football as they prepare to face 2nd ranked Michigan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football game week for East Carolina University! It’s the biggest test they have faced, maybe in program history, as they head to Michigan to meet the second ranked Wolverines on Saturday. Pirates Head Coach Mike Houston spoke about the huge challenge at hand.

“Most experts will tell you on paper that Michigan is the most talented team in the country this year. They return a lot of experience from a College Football Playoff team over the last two years. They’ve done a great job building a tremendous program,” says Houston, “We’re very excited about our group. Really solid end to last week. So felt really good coming out of last week.”

The big game at the “Big House” is this Saturday at Noon. We will have coverage throughout the week and will be in Ann Arbor to cover the game. We will bring you pregame updates from Michigan on Friday and post game updates on Saturday.

