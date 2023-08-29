Former ECU running back Mitchell makes Baltimore Ravens initial roster, NFL Cut Day updates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU running back Keaton Mitchell has made the Baltimore Ravens 53-man roster. The Undrafted Free Agent rookie has shown his speed can still kill at the NFL level.

Former D.H. Conley and ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers was waived by the Seattle Seahawks. A number of other ECU players, and local players, were waived and will hopefully all end up on practice squads or other teams.

Former Pirates lineman D’Ante Smith made the Bengals again. Ja’quan McMillian made the Broncos.

Locally, former J.H. Rose defensive lineman Kentavious Street made the Philadelphia Eagles roster, Kinston’s Derek Rivers made the Houston Texans roster, Tarboro’s Tyquan Lewis made Indianapolis Colts initial roster, and former Wallace-Rose Hill and UNC back Javonte Williams is back with Denver Broncos.

