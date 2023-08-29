Advertise With Us
Ferry Division expecting schedule change with Hurricane Idalia

(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - With tropical weather expected later this week, the Ferry Division will be suspending services until safe.

The Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be expecting schedule changes beginning this Wednesday due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia is expected to bring winds and heavy rain beginning Wednesday evening.

The Ocracoke Express will suspend service at the end of the day today and be stored in the Manns Harbor shipyard for safety, according to the Ferry Division.

All suspended routes will resume once it is safe to do so, according to a release.

