Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Franklin’s waves crash along our coast; Idalia gains strength

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stalled front across Eastern NC will continue to serve as a rain generator and a hurricane blocker over the next several days. Stationary fronts act as lifting mechanisms, producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances today and Wednesday morning will be isolated across the region before gradually increasing in frequency late Wednesday evening. The rain will help to ease the drought conditions across the east in the short term. However, the rain may pose a flooding concern as Idalia pumps in multiple inches of rain Thursday.

Franklin and Idalia will be the primary focus will be Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Both days are First Alert Weather Days due to the impacts brought by the two hurricanes. Click on the tropics link below for more details on the timing and impacts from both storms.

As we get closer to the Labor Day weekend, rain showers move out and we are left with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as daytime highs approach the mid to upper 80′s.

