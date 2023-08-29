Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Franklin’s waves crash along our coast; Idalia gains strength

Each of the hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin will impact the East over the next three days
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stalled front across Eastern NC will continue to serve as a rain generator and a hurricane blocker over the next several days. Stationary fronts act as lifting mechanisms, producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances today and Wednesday morning will be isolated across the region before gradually increasing in frequency late Wednesday evening. The rain will help to ease the drought conditions across the east in the short term. However, the rain may pose a flooding concern as Idalia pumps in multiple inches of rain Thursday.

Franklin and Idalia will be the primary focus will be Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Both days are First Alert Weather Days due to the impacts brought by the two hurricanes. Click on the tropics link below for more details on the timing and impacts from both storms.

As we get closer to the Labor Day weekend, rain showers move out and we are left with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as daytime highs approach the mid to upper 80′s.

TROPICS: For the latest on the Franklin and Idalia, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida; Franklin passing by the OBX
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

Montrell Pitt
Arrest made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
Onslow County Sheriff's Office
Onslow County deputies investigating homicide
Onslow County deputies investigating homicide
Onslow County deputies investigating homicide
Ferry Division expecting schedule change with Hurricane Idalia