A Carteret County drug dealer sentenced to more than 16 years in prison

Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of multiple drug charges and a gun charge, according to officials.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina says Lee Kirwan, 38, pled guilty to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in February 2023.

According to officials, court documents say Kirwan admitted to supplying at least 20 people in Carteret County with crystal meth for further distribution after a traffic stop by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department.

Law enforcement says a narcotics dog led to finding 1.5 ounces of fentanyl, a fentanyl analog, and two guns in a backpack inside the car.

Before this sentencing, Kirwan was convicted in Virginia of felony larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Kirwan now faces 200 months in prison.

