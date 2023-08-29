Cape Hatteras National Seashore closing campgrounds ahead of Idalia

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Some campgrounds on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will close tomorrow due to Hurricane Idalia.

The National Park Service says it is closely monitoring the projected path of the storm, with heavy rainfall and strong winds predicted to start as early as late Wednesday.

The Seashore’s Ocracoke, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds will close tomorrow and will reopen after post-storm assessments are completed.

Visitors are being warned that off-road vehicle routes on both Hatteras and Ocracoke islands may be impassable until this weekend, while swimmers should stay out of the ocean due to life-threatening rip currents.

A two-mile stretch of the beach, between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive should be avoided due to vulnerable houses that could be damaged by rough surf and strong winds.

