Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Cape Hatteras National Seashore closing campgrounds ahead of Idalia

The National Park Service is closing several campgrounds.
The National Park Service is closing several campgrounds.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Some campgrounds on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will close tomorrow due to Hurricane Idalia.

The National Park Service says it is closely monitoring the projected path of the storm, with heavy rainfall and strong winds predicted to start as early as late Wednesday.

The Seashore’s Ocracoke, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds will close tomorrow and will reopen after post-storm assessments are completed.

Visitors are being warned that off-road vehicle routes on both Hatteras and Ocracoke islands may be impassable until this weekend, while swimmers should stay out of the ocean due to life-threatening rip currents.

A two-mile stretch of the beach, between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive should be avoided due to vulnerable houses that could be damaged by rough surf and strong winds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Idalia as of the 2 p.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida; Franklin passing by the OBX
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

Wellness center serving students and employees.
Getting “personal” with student safety
Ocracoke Island
Ocracoke Seafood Festival is still a go despite tropical systems
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site
Vacationer dies after apparent drowning in Surf City