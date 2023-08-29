Bidding on vacant Kinston elementary school keeps climbing

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Bidding on an old elementary school building in Eastern Carolina climbs almost another $20,000.

Lenoir County Schools says the latest bid on Teachers Memorial School is $120,000.

That’s an $18,000 jump from the last bid of $102,000 and a $110,000 jump from the starting bid of $10,000.

The building and 7 acres of land on Marcella Drive are being sold as is after the county school board declared it a surplus property last year.

Not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center. The gym is now owned by the city.

The school initially closed in 2008 and had been used as kindergarten classrooms and storage.

