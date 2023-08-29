Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Atlantic Beach murder of Apex man remains unsolved one year later

Miller’s murder was the first in ten years for Atlantic Beach and only the third in the town’s history.
Authorities release video and photo evidence they believe is tied to the murder of Randy Miller.
Authorities release video and photo evidence they believe is tied to the murder of Randy Miller.(Atlantic Beach Police)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement and investigators are still searching for the person responsible for stabbing an Apex man a year ago today.

Randy Miller was murdered in Atlantic Beach last summer after being stabbed once in his chest.

On August 29, 2022, the 65-year-old was stabbed in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard and found lying in the driveway.

An autopsy revealed that a six-inch deep knife wound went through through his ribs and into the man’s heart.

The autopsy says the victim was standing in front of the garage when “a person in a black hoodie came and stabbed him.”

The document says Miller was awake and alert when EMS arrived but went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A $55,000 reward from Atlantic Beach and the Governor’s Office remains available.

Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin moving closer while Idalia grows stronger
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Idalia now a hurricane; Franklin’s track staying well offshore
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Franklin impacts beaches today; Idalia’s impacts coming Thursday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Franklin impacts beaches today; Idalia’s impacts coming Thursday
First Alert Forecast August 29, 2023
First Alert Forecast August 29, 2023