Atlantic Beach murder of Apex man remains unsolved one year later

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement and investigators are still searching for the person responsible for stabbing an Apex man a year ago today.

Randy Miller was murdered in Atlantic Beach last summer after being stabbed once in his chest.

On August 29, 2022, the 65-year-old was stabbed in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard and found lying in the driveway.

An autopsy revealed that a six-inch deep knife wound went through through his ribs and into the man’s heart.

The autopsy says the victim was standing in front of the garage when “a person in a black hoodie came and stabbed him.”

The document says Miller was awake and alert when EMS arrived but went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A $55,000 reward from Atlantic Beach and the Governor’s Office remains available.

Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.

