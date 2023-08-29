Arrest made in Rocky Mount bank robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount have arrested a man who they say robbed a bank Wednesday morning and made his getaway in a vehicle with five kids inside.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old Montrell Pitt during a traffic stop on Monday for the hold-up of a local PNC Bank last week.

According to police, Pitt was armed with an “edged weapon” when he went to the PNC Bank on Benvenue Road on the morning of August 23rd and demanded money from a teller.

After leaving the bank, police say Pitt got away in a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma, which they say was found abandoned along Airport Road.

Officers say after he abandoned the truck, Pitt got into another vehicle driven by 32-year-old Iesha Lloyd and her five kids inside.

Edgecombe County deputies spotted Lloyd’s vehicle on Silent Night Hill Road and pulled it over. Police say they arrested Lloyd, but Pitt was able to escape, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Lloyd was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact, and five counts of child endangerment. She is in jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Pitt was taken to the Nash County Jail and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, and five counts of child endangerment. Pitt is being held at the jail under a $1,064,999.96 secured bond.

