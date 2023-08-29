Advertise With Us
21 countries; 13+ languages spoken in Craven County Elementary School

By Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The first day of school means adding new faces to the hallways. But for one school in the east, it also means adding new languages.

Trent Park Elementary has students from roughly 21 native nations around the world with more than 13 languages spoken between various countries.

Trent Park is a Title I school which gives them state funding for lunch programs and additional resources, like English second language teacher assistants. To help bridge the language gap, that would other have to occasionally be done by the students.

“Sometimes I can speak to a parent and help them out other times we’re using Google Translate to help and other times we have to call a language line,” said English Second Language Teacher, Taylor Stewart.

“I’m just really excited to get into the classrooms and hone in on some of those instructional practices that I was telling you about earlier to make sure that all of our students are successful,” said Principal Ashley Faulkenberry.

Faulkenberry says they have different nights throughout the school year where the school brings in translators for all the languages represented within Trent Park Elementary School. It helps parents and families better understand some of the administrative information, as well as the curriculum.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

