Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Busy Week with a lot of Impacts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stalled front across Eastern NC will keep the chance of slow-moving, scattered showers and downpours in our forecast. Temperatures rise to around 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon in the drier spots. I was hoping the weather would stay cloudy and wet to keep people out of the ocean. Even as our weather looks nice, we’ll have dangerous rip currents on all beaches Tuesday and likely for the rest of the week. Franklin is currently about 500 miles from us and will move to about 300 miles offshore on Tuesday. While we won’t see the wind or rain, we will see the large waves Franklin is generating. Even as Franklin pulls away Wednesday, rough surf conditions linger as Idalia approaches. King Tide this week could lead to ocean overwash and minor coastal flooding at morning and evening high tides.

Any rain between now and Wednesday afternoon won’t be associated with a tropical system. But it’s important to track because the more rain we see now, the more the rain later this week could lead to flash flooding. Duplin County and parts of Pitt County have already seen several inches. Heavy rain and windy conditions increase late Wednesday night from 8 PM-midnight. Heavy rain and wind linger into Thursday morning before Idalia begins to pull away. As far as impacts from Idalia, we’re expecting up to 6″ along the coast from Surf City to Hatteras. Spots inland could see 2-4 inches and we’re expecting a sharp drop-off as you head further to I-95 or north to the state line. Sustained winds could reach 20-30 mph inland and 30-40 mph with gusts near 50 mph along the coast. Flash flooding is the main threat but isolated power outages or trees down are possible too. Of course, all this depends on the track. If the track moves north or south, impacts could grow or shrink. If Idalia goes back over water too soon, it could try to become a hurricane again as it passes by. There’s a lot to still watch over the next few days.

