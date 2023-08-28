Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE

FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study looking at chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, found it might be more prevalent than previously believed, especially in amateur athletes.

Boston University’s CTE center analyzed 152 donated brains from athletes younger than the age of 30 at the time of their death.

Sixty-three, or 41%, had developed early signs of CTE, the brain injury associated with multiple concussions.

Unlike past studies, most of these athletes were amateurs on youth, high school or college teams.

The authors found that the youngest person diagnosed with CTE was a 17-year-old football player.

They also diagnosed the first female, a 28-year-old collegiate soccer player.

CTE can only be formally diagnosed with an autopsy.

It is associated with repeated head trauma and can cause memory loss, confusion, impulse control problems, depression and impaired judgment.

The study was published in JAMA Neurology on Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin now a cat. 4 hurricane: Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin remains a cat. 4 hurricane; Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside
Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say