Students head into class for the first time this school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kids with full backpacks and parents in tow filled the street in front of W.H. Robinson Elementary School Monday, as Pitt County students headed to their classrooms for the first time this school year.

“Man, I’m going to miss him today, but he was not happy either,” said parent Stephanie Percy

With hopes of a happy and safe year full of learning, Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker says his main focus is making sure kids continue showing up.

“Number one goal is to make sure we have a super successful safe school year, the attendance rates are where we need them to be kids coming to school then academics just follow suit,” said Dr. Lenker.

One mother, Jasmine Bullock, says her son was slightly nervous to start the day until he saw his friends.

“Exciting and nervous at the same time he was a little nervous so I was just making sure to give him positive vibes this morning so that he can be ready to start second grade,” said Bullock.

Dr. Lenker says his message to parents is to soak it all in, as your kids only start elementary school for the first time, once.

“Enjoy it take lots of pictures cause I mean the first day of school kindergarten first day of school. I mean most of us can probably remember our kindergarten years because it was a special,” said Dr. Lenker.

Superintendent Lenker also mentioned that he’s focused on staffing numbers for this year as well, as they’re still a few teachers short.

