Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (Gray News) – Wildlife officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received several reports that a shark had washed up on the shores of the Salmon River.

Officials said the fish appears to be a salmon shark, which are named for feeding on salmon.

They can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.

Experts believe the shark was dropped on the river’s shore as a joke.

They said the bull shark is the only known species that can live in freshwater and no sharks have been seen swimming in the river.

“Rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho,” Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe Dupont wrote.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmon sharks are found from Korea and Japan to the Okhotsk and Bering Seas, and the Gulf of Alaska to central Baja California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin now a cat. 4 hurricane: Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting.
Police in Ohio fatally shot a pregnant shoplifting suspect
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in case charging him with plotting to overturn election
Tropical Update: Franklin now a cat. 4 hurricane: Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Tropical Update: Franklin now a cat. 4 hurricane: Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Someone broke a window close to where a child was sleeping, the man who lives at the home said.
Hate crime investigation opened after home, vehicles vandalized in Alabama
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington