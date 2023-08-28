Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and Storms Tonight; Tropical Impacts Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stalled front across the region will serve as a lifting mechanism for showers and storms over the next few days. The provided moisture will aid in improving drought conditions across the east. Rain chances will be isolated to widely scattered. Any storms that do form may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

In addition to daily rain chances, the primary focus will be Tuesday and Thursday, as we have another First Alert Weather Day due to Tropical Storm Idalia threatening to impact our doorsteps Thursday afternoon. Both high tides and rip currents will be another factor. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm will be moving across the east coast Thursday and continuing into Friday as a tropical storm, prior to being a category 2 storm, and impacting Florida on Wednesday.

As we get closer to the Labor Day weekend, rain showers move out and we are left with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as daytime highs approach the mid to upper 80′s.

TROPICS : For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

