Requests to ban books at libraries hit 21-year high, report says

Sexually explicit books and those with LGBTQ+ themes have been among the most challenged titles...
Sexually explicit books and those with LGBTQ+ themes have been among the most challenged titles since 2016. Other challenged books include those about the experiences of people of color.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - More and more people across the United States want books removed from library shelves, according to data from the American Library Association.

The ALA says requests to ban books at public schools and libraries hit a 21-year record last year. The group says it fielded more than 1,000 requests to censor library books in 2022, a 70% increase over the 619 requests in 2021.

The association’s director says in the past, an individual parent may have brought up an objection about a book, but now, they are seeing organized advocacy groups demand certain books get banned.

The ALA says for years, the average ban request targeted just one book, but that changed after the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of books in each challenge rose to an average of six per request in 2021 and seven last year.

Sexually explicit books and those with LGBTQ+ themes have been among the most challenged titles since 2016. Other challenged books include those about the experiences of people of color.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

