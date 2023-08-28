Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.(Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The month of August will wrap up with a supermoon – the third of four of the year.

And since this is the second supermoon in the same month, it is considered a super blue moon.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday morning at 11:55. According to NASA, the moon will appear full for three days, from Tuesday to Friday morning.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

The last supermoon of the year will be Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin now a cat. 4 hurricane: Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota