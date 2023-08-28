People in ENC prepare for impacts from storms

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tourists, residents, and emergency management officials are preparing for storms as Tropical Storm Idalia and Hurricane Franklin are expected to reach Eastern Carolina and the coast Wednesday evening.

“We currently have Hurricane Franklin which is in the Atlantic,” said Norman Bryson with the Onslow County Emergency Services. “Then we have Tropical Storm Idalia in the Gulf Coast.”

Hurricane Franklin is expected to bring a strong storm surge Tuesday morning. Franklin will mostly impact the coast with beach erosion, minor coastal flooding, and high rip current risk.

“I don’t want to be down here when the weather gets bad,” said William Hamm, a tourist who is visiting the area. “It’s just too much of a chance.”

Hamm and his wife have a house in Richlands, which they come to visit for a period of time during the year. As for Gracie Diaz, she moved from Pennsylvania to Jacksonville which will make this her first storm in Eastern Carolina.

“I actually heard about it today from my friend,” said Gracie Diaz. “He was concerned and asked me about my plans, which would be to make sure I have enough water for myself. My grandma was just talking to me, and she said make sure you have enough flashlights and candles to light your apartment.”

Diaz says though she has not been in a storm quite like this, she will be prepared.

“I am a little intimidated honestly,” said Diaz. “Checking in with the local news, being prepared, and seeing what my neighbors are doing will help.”

While Hamm says he will be out of here before the storm even hits, but if he had to prepare he knows what he would get.

“I would have plenty of water and batteries,” said Hamm.

Onslow County Emergency Services will continue to offer their best guidance to keep everyone safe.

“We look anywhere 48 to 72 of trying to make decisions ahead of these storms as well as a lot of preparation that into them,” said Bryson.

Emergency management officials advise people who are on the coast this week to have an emergency kit ready, and to remember severe flooding can cause road to be difficult to get through so plan ahead of time.

