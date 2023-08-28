Onslow Co. intersection becomes all-way stop Wednesday

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A heavily traveled intersection in the East is becoming an all-way stop after safety reviews.

North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the intersection of Old Folkstone and Country Club roads will become an all-way stop this Wednesday. This is to improve traffic flow and safety.

A safety review for the area including crash data and traffic volumes determined this area would benefit from an all-way stop.

Before this change, drivers on Old Folkstone Road did not have to stop.

The DOT urges drivers to be cautious with a new traffic pattern.

