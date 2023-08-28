Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Onslow Co. intersection becomes all-way stop Wednesday

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A heavily traveled intersection in the East is becoming an all-way stop after safety reviews.

North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the intersection of Old Folkstone and Country Club roads will become an all-way stop this Wednesday. This is to improve traffic flow and safety.

A safety review for the area including crash data and traffic volumes determined this area would benefit from an all-way stop.

Before this change, drivers on Old Folkstone Road did not have to stop.

The DOT urges drivers to be cautious with a new traffic pattern.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin now a powerhouse cat. 4 with winds at 145 mph.
Tropical Update: Franklin now a powerhouse cat. 4 storm with winds up to 145mph: Strengthening Idalia headed to northwest Florida
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman
WITN First Alert Weather 1920x1080
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and Storms Likely Today as a Flood Watch is Issued

Latest News

Infrastructure Funding (gfx)
North Carolina seeing $44.5 million for infrastructure & to create jobs
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern continues through late week; Idalia and Franklin continues to strengthen
Franklin now a powerhouse cat. 4 with winds at 145 mph.
Tropical Update: Franklin now a powerhouse cat. 4 storm with winds up to 145mph: Strengthening Idalia headed to northwest Florida
NCDOT looking for publics input on tranporation access