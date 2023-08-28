North Carolina seeing $44.5 million for infrastructure & to create jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it is investing $44.5 million into rural North Carolina in order to help cooperatives, and utilities build, and improve water infrastructure.

According to the USDA, the funding is to grow the economy from the middle-out and bottom-up. Officials say it advances President Biden’s Investing in America agenda - from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure to creating good-paying jobs and building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

Bell Arthur Water Cooperative will use a $2.7 million USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan to provide funding assistance for a meter change out within their water system

In Lenoir County, the town of La Grange will use a $6.4 million USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and a $1.3 million USDA Water and Waste Disposal Grant to purchase water rights to ensure the town remains in compliance with withdrawal limits imposed for the Central Coastal Plain Capacity Use Area by the North Carolina Division of Water Resources.

North Carolina counties not in the east getting funding include Stanley County which will see a $26 million USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan to provide funding assistance for the expansion of the regional West Stanly Wastewater Treatment Facility, and Moore County, which will use a $465 thousand USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and a $546 thousand USDA Water and Waste Disposal grant to provide funding assistance for a tank rehabilitation and meter replacement.

USDA Rural Development State Development State Director Reginal Speight is excited about the opportunities the announcement brings to Rural North Carolina.

“These investments support the local economy by making rural communities attractive, economically viable, and safe places to live and work,” Speight said. “This helps create and save jobs by attracting and retaining employers and workers in the rural parts of our state.”

Nationally, the announcement will benefit nearly 480,000 people in 36 states and two U.S. territories.

