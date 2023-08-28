Advertise With Us
NCDOT looking for publics input on tranporation access

(Arthur Reeder)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking the public to share ideas on how transportation access for seniors and individuals with disabilities in small urban and rural areas can improve.

The NCDOT is hosting three virtual workshops in September to receive input about the draft of the Statewide Locally Coordinated plan for transportation improvements from 2025-2029.

The plan is to identify opportunities to expand mobility options to seniors and individuals with disabilities, particularly in small urban and rural communities.

During the online workshops, people who register will have the ability to interact with the DOT’s project staff and get information about the plan.

The first meeting is on September 7 from 4 to 5 p.m., the second and third meetings are on September 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. and then from 6 to 7 p.m.

People can also give feedback through a public survey that will be open until September 28.

Funds for the plan and project come from federal Section 5310 grants including the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program and the state Rural Operating Assistance Program.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

