Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

NCDHHS: Due to budget delay, Medicaid expansion will not launch Oct. 1

Attorney General’s Medicaid Control Fraud Unit investigating Madison Parish Hospital
Attorney General’s Medicaid Control Fraud Unit investigating Madison Parish Hospital(Source: MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says that Medicaid expansion will no longer launch on October 1st as planned due to the state budget still not being finalized.

Officials with NCDHHS say that the department is confident that legislators will not sign a budget this month, nor pass separate legislation giving the final authorization to provide health coverage to more than 600,000 North Carolinians covered under Medicaid expansion that was approved earlier this year.

“The delay tragically results in hundreds of thousands of people not being able to access care when they may need it most. Nearly half of the people eligible for expansion would be automatically enrolled in full coverage on day one,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Each month of delay costs the state hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into communities across North Carolina to support care and treatment for people and help keep providers’ doors open.”

According to NCDHHS, the North Carolina General Assembly tied Medicaid expansion going live to the enactment of a state budget when the bill was originally passed in March.

NCDHHS had announced that if the department was given the final authority to move forward with expansion by September 1st — either through the budget or a different piece of legislation — Medicaid expansion would launch on October 1st.

According to NCDHHS, a new launch date will be announced once a state budget becomes law or a bill approving the launch without a final budget is passed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin remains a cat. 4 hurricane; Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin remains a cat. 4 hurricane; Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Tropical Update: Franklin now a cat. 4 hurricane: Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Tropical Update: Franklin now a cat. 4 hurricane: Idalia headed towards northwest Florida