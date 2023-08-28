NCDHHS: Due to budget delay, Medicaid expansion will not launch Oct. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says that Medicaid expansion will no longer launch on October 1st as planned due to the state budget still not being finalized.

Officials with NCDHHS say that the department is confident that legislators will not sign a budget this month, nor pass separate legislation giving the final authorization to provide health coverage to more than 600,000 North Carolinians covered under Medicaid expansion that was approved earlier this year.

“The delay tragically results in hundreds of thousands of people not being able to access care when they may need it most. Nearly half of the people eligible for expansion would be automatically enrolled in full coverage on day one,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Each month of delay costs the state hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into communities across North Carolina to support care and treatment for people and help keep providers’ doors open.”

According to NCDHHS, the North Carolina General Assembly tied Medicaid expansion going live to the enactment of a state budget when the bill was originally passed in March.

NCDHHS had announced that if the department was given the final authority to move forward with expansion by September 1st — either through the budget or a different piece of legislation — Medicaid expansion would launch on October 1st.

According to NCDHHS, a new launch date will be announced once a state budget becomes law or a bill approving the launch without a final budget is passed.

