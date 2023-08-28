Missing Moore County girl found in Elizabeth City motel room; man charged

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged a Scotland County man with multiple sex offenses after he was found in an Elizabeth City motel room with a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jose Callaham was arrested Saturday at the motel, while the girl was found safe, according to Elizabeth City police.

Callaham was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age and four counts of sexual offense of a child less than 15 years old age. He is also charged in Moore County with first degree kidnapping.

The 25-year-old man from Wagram was jailed on a $1.75 million bond, while Moore County deputies safely returned the teenager to her family.

