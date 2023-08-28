Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Missing Moore County girl found in Elizabeth City motel room; man charged

Jose Callaham
Jose Callaham(Elizabeth City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged a Scotland County man with multiple sex offenses after he was found in an Elizabeth City motel room with a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jose Callaham was arrested Saturday at the motel, while the girl was found safe, according to Elizabeth City police.

Callaham was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age and four counts of sexual offense of a child less than 15 years old age. He is also charged in Moore County with first degree kidnapping.

The 25-year-old man from Wagram was jailed on a $1.75 million bond, while Moore County deputies safely returned the teenager to her family.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin remains a cat. 4 hurricane; Idalia headed towards northwest Florida
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside
Christopher Braxton
DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother
Attorney General’s Medicaid Control Fraud Unit investigating Madison Parish Hospital
NCDHHS: Due to budget delay, Medicaid expansion will not launch Oct. 1
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin remains a cat. 4 hurricane; Idalia headed towards northwest Florida