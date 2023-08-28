Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Busy weather week ahead; Tracking Franklin and Idalia

We’ll be in and out of rain through Thursday
First Alert Weather August 28, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stalled front across eastern NC will keep scattered showers and storms popping up both Monday and Tuesday. The provided moisture will aid in improving drought conditions across the east. Rain chances will be isolated to widely scattered. Any storms that do form may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Much heavier, more widespread rain will move in late Wednesday through Thursday.

Franklin and Idalia will be the primary focus will be Tuesday and Thursday. Both days will be First Alert Weather Days due to Tropical Storm with Franklin’s coastal impacts coming Tuesday and Idalia’s impacts targeting Wednesday night into Thursday. Click on the tropics link below for details on the timing and impacts from both storms.

As we get closer to the Labor Day weekend, rain showers move out and we are left with a mix of clouds and sunshine, as daytime highs approach the mid to upper 80′s.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Don Davis kicks off school tour with visits to Pitt, Greene and Edgecombe Counties
