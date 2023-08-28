Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville police seek missing teen

Marcellus Isom
Marcellus Isom(Greenville PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Greenville police say that 14-year-old Marcellus Isom was last seen on city cameras leaving his home on August 11 on Paris Avenue and walking towards Manhattan Avenue.

Police say that Isom is about 5′10″ tall and weighs around 140-150 pounds. He did not report to the first day of school today.

Anyone with information about Isom is asked to please call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin holds on to major hurricane status; Idalia remains a tropical storm, expected to become a hurricane later tonight
Crystal Sneed
Beaufort County deputies found missing woman
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
FSU main campus
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say

Latest News

13 ECU nurses nominated for Great 100 Nurses of N.C.
People are being told to stay inside.
UNC-Chapel Hill says faculty member killed - suspect arrested in campus shooting
Jalen Bowden
Goldsboro man charged after child found with gunshot to leg
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Franklin holds on to major hurricane status; Idalia remains a tropical storm, expected to become a hurricane later tonight