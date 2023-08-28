Greenville police seek missing teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Greenville police say that 14-year-old Marcellus Isom was last seen on city cameras leaving his home on August 11 on Paris Avenue and walking towards Manhattan Avenue.

Police say that Isom is about 5′10″ tall and weighs around 140-150 pounds. He did not report to the first day of school today.

Anyone with information about Isom is asked to please call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315

