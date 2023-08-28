Goldsboro man charged after child found with gunshot to leg

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they have arrested a Goldsboro man after a child was shot in the leg earlier this month.

According to Goldsboro Police, officers went to a home on Astor Court on the morning of August 6 after being called about a shooting.

Police said that when they got to the house they found an 8-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the left lower leg.

Today police said that 18-year-old Jalen Bowden of Goldsboro had turned himself in and that he had been charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury. Bowden received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

