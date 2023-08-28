Advertise With Us
FSU student from Pitt County found dead in home near campus

FSU main campus
FSU main campus(FSU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Fayetteville State University student who was found dead in a home near campus this weekend was from Pitt County.

According to Fayetteville police, officers went to a home on Coley Drive Saturday afternoon to help with a death investigation after Fayetteville State University police found a woman dead during a well-being check.

Friends of the woman have confirmed that Mia Barfield, a senior at FSU who is from Pitt County, was the person who was found dead in the home.

Fayetteville State released a statement on Monday morning: “The Fayetteville State University campus community has suffered a tragedy with the death of one of our students. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends.”

Fayetteville police and Fayetteville State University police are working together to investigate Barfield’s death.

