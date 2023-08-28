Advertise With Us
Don Davis kicks off school tour with visits to Pitt, Greene and Edgecombe Counties

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis is kicking off his “Live the Dream Down East: Building a Brighter Future” school tour on Monday.

Davis plans on stopping at local schools and apprenticeship programs across North Carolina’s first congressional district.

His tour aims to highlight the importance of equipping children with the tools for a successful and bright future by emphasizing early education, apprenticeship, and school safety.

Today, Davis will visit students and faculty at Greene County Middle School at 7:30 A.M. this morning, and then, South Central High School in Pitt County at 9 A.M.

Later in the afternoon at 2:30 P.M., he will visit W. A. Pattilo Middle School in Edgecombe County.

Davis’ tour will continue throughout the week until Thursday with stops in Wilson, Nash, Halifax, Franklin, Vance, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Martin Counties.

