Beaufort County deputies found missing woman

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Beaufort County, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office found 31-year-old Crystal Sneed safe.

Officials say on Sunday August 27, around 3:03p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Sneed was missing.

Sneed was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Bridle Court in Greenville around 3:00a.m. on August 27 in a 2008 blue Mercury Grand Marquis with KAS-9729 on the license plate.

Sneed is approximately 5′ 4″ tall and weighs approximately 265 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and wearing eyeglasses.

