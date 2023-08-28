BACK TO SCHOOL: Combatting security threats, post-pandemic learning & teacher shortages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many school districts in Eastern Carolina are welcoming students back to the classrooms for the first day of school today. Students and parents can expect to see changes when it comes to combatting security threats, teacher and faculty shortages, and post-pandemic learning loss.

Students across eastern North Carolina will walk into their schools for the first day of classes, but several districts in our region are a little under-staffed this year.

Many schools still have job openings, leading to some teachers needing to teach multiple grades or subjects.

Lakesia Boone, the assistant superintendent of Craven County, says their staff vacancies are quite a bit better than this time last year. The latest data we received from the district shows that more than 90 positions still need to be filled.

Boone says there are many reasons for the staffing issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects.

“We have heard from several people that they left the profession for other reasons, such as child care and things like that who have been able to return to work,” said Boone. “So, that’s been a good thing for us. Sometimes it was life where they just had to step away for a moment

As of early August, Pitt, and Lenoir Counties still had 40 teacher vacancies, and Duplin and Beaufort Counties had 24.

Not only will students see adaptions for teacher shortages, but school safety has been at the forefront of many parents’ minds recently with violence on the rise across the nation.

Students in several school districts in our region will walk into school like normal, but pass through something new: a weapon detector. The technology is being used in Greene, Tyrrell, and Pitt counties.

At Greene Central High School, there will be a permanent detector at office entrances with district officials saying they will slowly incorporate two more at student entrances.

The principal of Greene Central High School, Patrick Greene, says they hope the measures help ease everyone’s minds as they start the school year.

“I hope everyone who comes to the school feels safer, the students, community members, parents when they come in,” said Greene. “We want them all to feel comfortable and safe here and know it’s an environment where they don’t have to think about that.”

Pitt County has 25 weapon detectors that will be placed throughout the school system. Portable detectors will also be placed at certain sporting events and other large school gatherings

It’s no secret that coming back into the classroom after learning online during the pandemic was hard for students.

According to State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, middle-grade math took the biggest hit, but our state has worked to combat the learning issues.

After students returned to learning in person, North Carolina conducted tests that compared where students actually are versus where they should have been if there was no pandemic.

They then shared the data of every student with teachers and parents to help their children make learning gains.

Truitt says students have made great strides academically since returning to the classroom.

“We’re just now starting to catch up to where we were before the pandemic, but I think the fact that we are seeing gains so quickly certainly defies the national narrative of kids are going to be suffering from pandemic learning loss for an entire generation,” said Truitt.

Another back-to-school topic that community members have questions about is what teachers will get paid. At this time, there is no state budget yet and WITN was told the state superintendent would not talk about teacher pay until a budget is passed.

However, Truitt did speak to our sister station WBTV about the looming concern.

She said that while it is frustrating, this is not the first time school has started without a budget and that there are other things schools need like mental health services and school safety resources. Lawmakers are saying the budget won’t be voted on until September.

