13 ECU nurses nominated for Great 100 Nurses of N.C.

(WITN)
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several nurses from right here in Eastern Carolina are being recognized as some of the best in the state.

The 35th annual Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina Board of Directors has nominated 13 individuals from East Carolina University. The nominees have been recognized based on their outstanding professional ability and contributions to improving healthcare services in their community.

Elaine Henry, manager of the Maynard Children’s Hospital, was among the 13 selected from ECU and has served the facility for 27 years.

“When the letters came in, I was actually out of town, so I had to call my husband to open my letter and read it to me. I was super excited to know that I had been chosen from a great pool of nurses because I know there are a lot of nurses nominated every year,” Henry said.

Nominations began in January and the organization has received thousands of selections. The group asks patients, healthcare workers, friends, and family members to nominate an outstanding nurse practicing in North Carolina.

“ECU Health in particular has just a really unique mix and covers an area the size of Maryland. So, not huge numbers but really impressive high-quality clinical providers,” ECU’s Chief Nursing Executive, Trish Baise, said.

According to The Great 100 Nurses organization, this is how the nominees are scored:

  • Promotes and advances the profession of nursing in their practice setting and/or community
  • Demonstrates integrity, honesty, and accountability
  • Displays commitment to patients, families, and colleagues
  • Demonstrates caring and assists others to grow and develop
  • Radiates energy and enthusiasm, and contributes to overall outcomes in their practice setting

The Great 100 Nurses gala will be held on October 7th at the Raleigh Convention Center where plaques will be awarded to many nurses from across the state.

