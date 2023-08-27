Advertise With Us
Marine pilot killed in crash on Thursday in San Diego identified

San Diego, California
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
San Diego, California (WITN) - The Marine killed Thursday in a jet crash near Air Station Miramar was identified Saturday.

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing out of Cherry Point said Saturday that Maj. Andrew Mettler was piloting the F/A 18 Hornet which went down near Interstate 15.

Mettler’s Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224 was participating in a training exercise at the time of the crash, officials say. The squadron is based at Marine Corps. Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina.

Officials also confirmed the Hornet went down at about 11:54 p.m. It’s reported that the crash site was on government property.

2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict said “I am deeply saddened to share the loss of Maj. Andrew ‘Simple Jack’ Mettler, a fellow Marine aviator who was honing his craft as a Hornet pilot and leader in his squadron.” He also said “I will always remember his skill piloting the Hornet and his wry smile.”

We’re told Mettler’s decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with a gold star in lieu of second award, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars in lieu of 5th award.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

