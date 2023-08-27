Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Tiffany Rigby and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police are investigating the fatal, off-campus shooting of a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student.

Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong home in Columbia, South Carolina. The young man, originally from Connecticut, was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a reported home burglary on South Holly Street. lt was upgraded to a shots fired call as police were driving to the scene, WIS reports.

When police arrived, they found Donofrio dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators determined Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and was shot while trying to enter the wrong home. The neighborhood where the shooting took place is adjacent to the college campus, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are working with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC
Pasqoutank County Sheriff's Office
Pasquotank County teen charged in friend’s death; grandparents wanted
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Onslow County sheriff says jail inmates transferred due to broken a/c
PFAS level in drinking water in North Carolina does not meet proposed levels from EPA
PFAS level contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina

Latest News

A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Dollar General store in Florida in...
3 Black people killed in racially motivated shooting at Dollar General, officials say
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
3 injured, 1 critically, in US military aircraft crash in Australia, officials say
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Tropical Depression Ten may impact Eastern NC next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday and Thursday: Tropical Impacts Increasing For Eastern NC