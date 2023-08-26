Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Week Two - Part Two

East Duplin wins over West Craven, Clinton tops WRH, and more from 2A and 1A East
WITN END Zone 2023 Week Two - Part Two
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 - WEEK TWO - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Ayden-Grifton 17. Martin Co-op 7

East Duplin 28, West Craven 13

Clinton 58, Wallace-Rose Hill 22

Kinston 34, Greene Central 29

Farmville Central 74, North Lenoir 36

Nash Central 56, SouthWest Edgecombe 28

Washington County 28, Southside 6

Croatan 23, Pamlico County 0

Topsail 52, Dixon 6

Other Area Scores From Week Two

Bear Grass 43, Rose Hill Union 22

Catholic, Va. 29, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 22

Edenton Holmes 48, Bertie County 22

Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Greenville Rose 35

Fayetteville Westover 40, Smithfield-Selma 6

Greenville Conley 27, Washington 0

Harrells Christian 36, Wayne Christian 16

Havelock 20, Wilmington Laney 17

Jacksonville 23, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Jacksonville Northside 26, Swansboro 12

John Paul II Catholic 45, Lawrence Academy 26

Kinston Parrott Academy 49, Northwest Halifax 26

Lejeune 58, Seven Springs Spring Creek 16

New Bern 31, Northern Guilford 21

Norfolk Christian School, Va. 34, Manteo 0

North Duplin 14, Pinetown Northside 13

Northern Nash 55, Wilson Fike 12

Pikeville Aycock 33, Eastern Wayne 20

Richlands 14, Southwest Onslow 13

South Lenoir 42, Jones County 0

Southern Nash 42, South Granville 0

Tarboro 49, Hertford County 22

Topsail 52, Holly Ridge Dixon 6

Warsaw Kenan 80, Newton Grove Midway 58

Washington County 28, Chocowinity Southside 6

Wilmington Ashley 62, East Carteret 0

