WITN End Zone 2023 Week Two - Part Two
East Duplin wins over West Craven, Clinton tops WRH, and more from 2A and 1A East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 - WEEK TWO - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Ayden-Grifton 17. Martin Co-op 7
East Duplin 28, West Craven 13
Clinton 58, Wallace-Rose Hill 22
Kinston 34, Greene Central 29
Farmville Central 74, North Lenoir 36
Nash Central 56, SouthWest Edgecombe 28
Washington County 28, Southside 6
Croatan 23, Pamlico County 0
Topsail 52, Dixon 6
Other Area Scores From Week Two
Bear Grass 43, Rose Hill Union 22
Catholic, Va. 29, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 22
Edenton Holmes 48, Bertie County 22
Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Greenville Rose 35
Fayetteville Westover 40, Smithfield-Selma 6
Greenville Conley 27, Washington 0
Harrells Christian 36, Wayne Christian 16
Havelock 20, Wilmington Laney 17
Jacksonville 23, Jacksonville White Oak 8
Jacksonville Northside 26, Swansboro 12
John Paul II Catholic 45, Lawrence Academy 26
Kinston Parrott Academy 49, Northwest Halifax 26
Lejeune 58, Seven Springs Spring Creek 16
New Bern 31, Northern Guilford 21
Norfolk Christian School, Va. 34, Manteo 0
North Duplin 14, Pinetown Northside 13
Northern Nash 55, Wilson Fike 12
Pikeville Aycock 33, Eastern Wayne 20
Richlands 14, Southwest Onslow 13
South Lenoir 42, Jones County 0
Southern Nash 42, South Granville 0
Tarboro 49, Hertford County 22
Warsaw Kenan 80, Newton Grove Midway 58
Wilmington Ashley 62, East Carteret 0
