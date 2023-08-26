Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WITN End Zone 2023 Week Two - Part One

Jacksonville wins Game of the Week over White Oak, Big Carolina teams play tough games
WITN END Zone 2023 Week Two - Part One
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 WEEK TWO - PART ONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jacksonville 23, White Oak 8

Northside-Jacksonville 26, Swansboro 12

Havelock 20, Laney 17

Northeastern 40, J.H. Rose 35

D.H. Conley 27, Washington 0

New Bern 31, Northern Guilford 21

Tarboro 49, Hertford County 22

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines adding daily flight at PGV
Gulf disturbance to impact Florida and possibly other Southeastern US states.
Tropical Update: Franklin May Be Followed Closely by Another Tropical System
Pasqoutank County Sheriff's Office
Pasquotank County teen charged in friend’s death; grandparents wanted
Highway Patrol releases findings of deadly Warsaw police chase investigation
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

WITN End Zone 2023 Week Two, Part Two
WITN End Zone 2023 Week Two - Part Two
WITN END Zone 2023 Week Two - Part Two
WITN END Zone 2023 Week Two - Part Two
WITN END Zone 2023 Week Two - Part One
WITN END Zone 2023 Week Two - Part One
WITN New Head Coach for Washington
WITN New Head Coach for Washington