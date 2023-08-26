WITN End Zone 2023 Week Two - Part One
Jacksonville wins Game of the Week over White Oak, Big Carolina teams play tough games
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE 2023 WEEK TWO - PART ONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Jacksonville 23, White Oak 8
Northside-Jacksonville 26, Swansboro 12
Havelock 20, Laney 17
Northeastern 40, J.H. Rose 35
D.H. Conley 27, Washington 0
New Bern 31, Northern Guilford 21
Tarboro 49, Hertford County 22
