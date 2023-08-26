Tropical Update: Franklin is Likely to Form into a Major Hurricane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The WITN First Alert Weather Team continues to track Tropical Storm Franklin along with another system that will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico within the coming days.

Franklin's path continues to move north and east, as it is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane early next week. (WITN Weather)

As of the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Franklin was moving to the NNW at 7 mph. Sustained winds are up to 75 mph, with gusts at 85 mph. Franklin is now a category 1 storm and is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday, as a Category 3 with winds up to 120 MPH.

Franklin will continue its path between the Outer Banks and Bermuda Tuesday and weaken back to a category 1 storm by Thursday, as it heads northeast and pass just outside of Nova Scotia, Canada.

When it comes to local impacts from Franklin, inland areas will be spared from all of the potential impacts, and stir up the ocean enough to cause headaches along our coast. Beachgoers should expect to see dangerous rip current threats starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday. Beach erosion and coastal flooding will also be an issue for some communities due to a King Tide event that will last from Sunday to Thursday. Major flooding is unlikely, but ocean overwash along Highway 12 will be possible around high tide.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 90% to form into the next name storm within the next several days. (WITN Weather)

As turn our eyes to another potential storm that now has a high probability of getting a name in the Caribbean, it will head north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the peninsula of Florida early next week. Model data shows this system as a tropical storm or weak hurricane at landfall.

We will have to watch for impacts from this system in North Carolina and our area. It’s too early to talk exact threats but the timing looks to be late Wednesday into Thursday. It’s a good time to take a look at your hurricane plan and supplies as a family even if the threat shifts somewhere else.

As for other tropical activity, there is another disturbance in the Atlantic that poses no threat to the US or North Carolina and has a 40% chance of developing in the coming days.

