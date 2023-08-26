Onslow County sheriff says jail inmates transferred due to broken a/c

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff in the east moved inmates at the Onslow County Detention Center after an a/c unit stopped working on Friday.

According to Sheriff Chris Thomas, the women were transferred to a vacant cell block as the facility waits to receive a part needed for repair.

WITN was reached out to by family members Saturday morning saying their relatives that are inmates there were suffering in extreme heat due to the problem.

Thomas told WITN temperatures have not exceeded state requirements to require the move but he decided to relocate the inmates out of caution.

Thomas also says there have been no reports of heat-related injuries that he is aware of.

