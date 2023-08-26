Fish kills noted in latest Swim Guide by Sound Rivers

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -In its weekly swim guide of area waterways, the environmental nonprofit Sound Rivers says it has received numerous reports of fish kills across the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds.

“What we’ve had this summer is more heat, more extreme storms dumping in lots of nutrient-laden runoff that fuels algal blooms and fish kills,” said Sound Rivers Executive Director Heather Deck. “This is a real-time result of climate change.”

For many years, the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico have experienced fish kills during summer months, but Deck says people should avoid thinking of fish kills as a natural occurrence.

“While it may seem like a normal occurrence, it’s anything but normal for our rivers,” Deck said. “It is another sign of rivers in distress from excessive nutrient pollution.”

Rain washes nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen, commonly found in fertilizers, sewage and animal waste, into waterways where they, with help from warm water temperatures, can cause algal blooms. Algal blooms can deplete dissolved oxygen other species use to survive, leading to fish kills like those being reported on the lower Neuse and Tar-Pamlico rivers and their tributaries.

Deck recommends avoiding swimming or recreating in waters in or near a fish kill, and that goes for pets, too.

“If there’s a fish kill, it may be caused by a harmful algal bloom, and those can cause health issues for both people and pets,” she said.

As far as sites that failed to meet recreational water-quality standards, there were only two: Slocum Creek in Havelock and N.C. Highway 11 boat ramp in Kinston.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.