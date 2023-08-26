Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Fades as Rain Chances Rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we begin the weekend, heat and humidity will be the theme for our area Saturday. We could see heat indexes near/over 100°F in the afternoon as approach the mid 90′s, as you head out to the Watermelon Festival. A calm night will settle in, with a few fair weather clouds and overnight temperatures in the 70′s.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies to start the day, then afternoon showers/storms roll in. Daytime highs remain in the mid to upper 80′s, with high humidity. Some storms could produce flash flooding and high winds.

Rain showers and storms will persist into the final week of August, as this not related to Franklin, as its impacts will stay to the coast of North Carolina and open Atlantic. Rip currents will be higher and could cause beach erosion/coastal flooding as the King Tide is in season. Late Monday and continuing into Wednesday will be the days to watch.

As Franklin is expected to head out to sea, another storm is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and that will head northward to Florida and will be picked up by upper-level winds, moving to the northeast and east. As of now, the sunshine state will see some form of an impact. If North Carolina sees impacts from this system, it would be late Wednesday into Thursday. Stick with the forecast for changes and updates.

